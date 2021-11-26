Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / BSE arm receives Sebi approval to act as accreditation agency for investors

BSE arm receives Sebi approval to act as accreditation agency for investors

BSE will carry out accredition  activity through its subsidiary BASL – BSE Administration & Supervision Ltd.
1 min read . 05:58 PM IST Livemint

  • BSE Administration & Supervision Ltd shall be responsible for verification of documents submitted by applicants for accreditation, issuance of accreditation certificate, maintaining data of accredited investors, etc

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BSE Ltd on Friday said its wholly owned subsidiary BSE Administration & Supervision Ltd. (BASL) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to act as an accreditation agency for prospective accredited investors. 

BSE Ltd on Friday said its wholly owned subsidiary BSE Administration & Supervision Ltd. (BASL) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to act as an accreditation agency for prospective accredited investors. 

BASL shall be responsible for verification of documents submitted by applicants for accreditation, issuance of accreditation certificate, maintaining data of accredited investors, verification of accreditation status, and any other responsibilities as may be specified by SEBI from time to time, BSE that runs India’s premier stock exchange, said in a release.

BASL shall be responsible for verification of documents submitted by applicants for accreditation, issuance of accreditation certificate, maintaining data of accredited investors, verification of accreditation status, and any other responsibilities as may be specified by SEBI from time to time, BSE that runs India’s premier stock exchange, said in a release.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE, said, “Accreditation of investors will allow an added layer of benefits to the accredited investors. BASL has the requisite infrastructure including systems and manpower to fulfil this responsibility."

In August 2021, Sebi had introduced a concept of ‘Accredited Investors’ in the Indian Securities market, wherein a person or an entity will be issued a certificate as an accredited investor based on defined criteria. 

As per the regulator, these accredited investors may avail flexibility in minimum investment amount or concessions from specific regulatory requirements applicable to investment products, subject to conditions applicable for specific products/ services under the relevant regulations.

 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex cracks 1,200 pts on fears of new covid variant; ...

How Christie’s is pitching its expansion from Picassos ...

Foreign creditors to get a foot in the IBC door

Black Friday deals, now raining down at a sale event ne ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!