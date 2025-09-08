BSE's Ramamurthy unfazed by talk of changes to one of its most popular options contracts
Ram Sahgal , Satish John 7 min read 08 Sept 2025, 05:30 am IST
Weekly index options have helped BSE up the ante against NSE in the derivatives space. Any plan to extend the tenure of weekly contracts is seen as hurting the exchange. But BSE CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy isn't unduly worried.
Mumbai: BSE Ltd's chief executive isn't unduly perturbed by any proposed change to the contract expiry schedule for index options, one of its most popular products that has allowed it to snatch market share from its much larger rival, the National Stock Exchange, even as it lags in the cash segment by a wide margin. He is also unfazed by challenges from potential new entrants.
