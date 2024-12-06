BSE, NSE contest to hot up under Sebi's eagle eye
Summary
- In a bid to enhance trading volumes, BSE is moving its weekly Sensex contract expiry to Tuesday, aligning with Sebi's new regulations aimed at reducing speculative trading. This shift may help BSE improve its market share, which currently stands at 13% compared to NSE's 87%.
Competition between Asia's oldest exchange and its younger, bigger rival is set to hot up with BSE shifting its weekly Sensex contract expiry from next month even as Sebi's curbs to temper retail frenzy in derivatives have gotten under way.