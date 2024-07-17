Markets
PSU stocks are in a micro-bubble. What should investors do now?
Abhishek Mukherjee 10 min read 17 Jul 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Summary
- Over the past year, the marketcap of India’s listed PSUs has doubled. The BSE PSU Index has been among the best performers. And some companies have overtaken small- and mid-cap firms in returns. If you had invested ₹1 lakh in Cochin Shipyard a year ago, what would that be worth today? Find out.
New Delhi: “Confusing the price with the story is the biggest mistake an investor can make."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less