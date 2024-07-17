PSU stocks are in a micro-bubble. What should investors do now?

“If the government does succeed in garnering higher proceeds from disinvestment,then investors can make maximum returns by focusing on how the government is going to use the proceeds.In our view, this will essentially be used for higher fiscal consolidation, some increase in revenue spending and capex. Essentially, this will help the overall economic growth and, to that extent, financials should perhaps benefit the most especially given that valuations in the space are also quite reasonable," Mirae Asset’s Borawake said.