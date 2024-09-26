BSE stock gets lift from NSE IPO visibility
Summary
- Shares of Asia's oldest exchange surged 37% over seven sessions through 24 September after Sebi dropped charges of unfair practices against its listed peer in the co-location case.
One of the stocks that has beaten recent analyst price targets is BSE Ltd, the sole listed equities exchange, which jumped 37% over seven sessions through 24 September. Analysts attribute the recent surge to visibility over the listing of market leader National Stock Exchange (NSE) and creation of a level-playing field in the derivatives segment between the two bourses.