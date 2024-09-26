BSE stock gets lift from NSE IPO visibility

NSE said at its AGM last month that it had filed a no-objection certificate for its IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Separately, on 13 September, the market regulator said in an order that it was dropping charges of fraudulent and unfair trade practices against the exchange and its former management, including Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, in the colocation case, for want of evidence .