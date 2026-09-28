BSE stock falls 2.3% as SEBI mulls self-listing rules revamp, days after NSE IPO listing - Check details

Shares of BSE Limited fell nearly 2% on Monday, after reports suggested that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may review the regulatory framework governing self-listing of stock exchanges.

The capital markets regulator may form a high-level panel to examine the regulatory framework to let stock exchanges list their own shares, reported CNBC-TV18 citing sources. Livemint couldn’t independently verify the development. The move has come days after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

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SEBI to address issues like conflict of interest The capital market regulator is likely to address key concerns like conflict of interest and governance structure of exchanges before reviewing the self-listing regulation. As per the proposed framework, the primary responsibility for oversight is likely to remain with the exchange’s existing regulator.

What does it mean for BSE and NSE? If the self-listing rule came into effect, it would also apply to already-listed exchanges, as per CNBC-TV18 report. This means, that BSE and NSE both could potentially start trading on their own exchanges.

About SEBI panel reviewing self-listing regulations The SEBI’s high-level panel is likely to include market experts, senior SEBI officials. The committee may submit the recommendations in the next one or one-and-a-half month, as per media reports. The submission of recommendations may be followed by SEBI issuing a consultation paper on the framework for self-listing.

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NSE IPO listing The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was listed on September 24, at ₹1,800 per share on the BSE, with a minor 0.84% of listing gain over its final issue price of ₹1,785 per share.

Prior to its listing, there were speculations that the NSE may list on its own platform under the permitted-to-trade category. NSE’s self-listing under this route is “within the realm of feasibility,” said Srinivas Injeti, chairman of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on Friday, Sep 25, 2026. He also stated that the NSE will hold a dialogue with the regulator on the matter, and even declined to give a timeline, reported Mint.

If this happens, it will not be the first case of self-listing, as Nasdaq Inc is listed on the Nasdaq, NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange is listed on the NYSE. However, self-listing in India remains a matter for the Indian stock market regulator, stressed Injetti.

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BSE share price today BSE share price was trading 2.18% lower at ₹3121.20 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,27,357.72 crore at 2:26 pm on Monday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹3,180.00 per share and an intraday low of ₹3,104.00 per share.