Budget 2024: Can fiscal consolidation reassure investors and boost market sentiment?
Budget 2024: Industry experts believe that favorable policies to promote stock market education and reduce taxes on capital gains should be implemented in the upcoming Interim Budget to increase stock market participation and stimulate economic growth
Budget 2024: The Finance Minister is all set to present her sixth Budget in a row on February 1, 2024. Since it is general elections year, the outgoing government will present an Interim Budget or Vote-on-account.
