Budget 2024: Chemical industry expects faster approval for product facilities, Gopal Agrawal, CEO, Anupam Rasayan.
Budget 2024- Gopal Agrawal, CEO of Anupam Rasayan said that headwinds may have been felt by specialty chemical industry, however end product demand is not impacted. Expects complete recovery by by March 2024. Chemical industry wish list from Budget includes faster approval for product facilities
