Budget 2024: Expect muted infra allocation, focus on defence, EV, says Pramod Amthe of InCred Capital
Pramod Amthe, Head Of Institutional Equity Research at InCred Capital believes there could be a muted allocation for the infra sector in the Budget, but there could be announcements for the next five years which can provide the roadmap for the sector. He expects the government to focus on defence, new energy incentives and EVs (electric vehicles). In an interview with Mint, Amthe also shared his views on markets and his expectations from the Q3 earnings of Nifty companies. Edited excerpts:
