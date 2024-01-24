Pramod Amthe, Head Of Institutional Equity Research at InCred Capital believes there could be a muted allocation for the infra sector in the Budget, but there could be announcements for the next five years which can provide the roadmap for the sector. He expects the government to focus on defence, new energy incentives and EVs (electric vehicles). In an interview with Mint, Amthe also shared his views on markets and his expectations from the Q3 earnings of Nifty companies. Edited excerpts: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are your expectations from Budget 2024? Do you anticipate significant announcements regarding capital expenditure and infrastructure boost in this Budget? The Budget presented for FY25F will be interim and hence big expectations may be difficult.

Fiscal deficit consolidation by 50bp year-on-year (YoY) will be keenly watched out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It should avoid the temptation for big populist schemes, ahead of the election period.

We expect a muted allocation for the infra sector in FY25F on a larger base of FY24, but there could be announcements for the next five years which can provide the roadmap for the sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In defence, we expect spending to touch nearly 2 per cent of FY25F GDP, representing nearly 13 per cent of total government expenditure.

New energy incentives and EV subsidy scheme outlay for the next three years will be looked forward to. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read all Budget-related coverage here

Which sectors could get some boost from Budget 2024? Budget 2024 is likely to provide a significant boost to the new energy, EV sector and the defence industry.

These sectors are expected to receive increased funding and support, reflecting the government's emphasis on sustainable technologies and national security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is your outlook for the market for the next six months? What are the major triggers that can move the time during this period? The consolidation in the Nifty 50 index in recent weeks has come later than we expected.

The Nifty P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) valuation inched up just above the 10-year mean level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We feel the sideways index movement will continue in the Mar 2023 quarter, which will be healthy to correct the excesses in the initial public offers or IPOs that are listed and in small-cap stocks.

We feel that post-consolidation, healthy valuation, favourable global and local interest rates, and also a favourable domestic political regime could provide positive momentum for equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We roll forward our Nifty 50 index target and improve the bull-case probability to 65 per cent, leading to a blended target of 22,509 and a bull-case target of 23,571.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

What are your expectations from Q3 earnings of Nifty companies? Do you expect upgrades or downgrades? Bloomberg consensus estimates expect a strong 17.6 per cent YoY and flattish QoQ EPS (earnings per share) for the quarter, with no major change in the high-growth sector leadership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For our coverage universe comprising 150 companies, we expect a 23 per cent YoY growth in PAT driven by a 7 per cent YoY growth in sales and a 5 per cent growth in EBITDA.

The first 6 per cent of Q3FY24 results announced so far have been weak, showing a 16 per cent YoY PAT growth, leading to a 0.2 per cent cut in Bloomberg consensus EPS for FY24F-25F.

This is the reversal of the EPS consensus upgrade trend seen in the last few months and needs to be watched out for. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What sectors are you positive about for the medium term? Can we still bet on financials and auto? We have overweight ratings on auto, capital goods, defence, financial services, infra and cement.

Nifty Auto's valuation has spiked to near +1SD above the 10-year mean, so we turn more selective on stocks.

Returns will be linked to volume growth or market share expansion, as best-of-commodity cost benefits are captured in profit margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial sector is currently overweight in our portfolio, driven by the anticipation of net interest margins (NIM) reaching a bottom.

However, the conservative policy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) poses a challenge.

We favour non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) over banks, with a preference for HDFC Bank due to its favourable risk-reward profile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within the PSU bank basket, SBI is our preferred choice.

Inflation has cooled off in the US but the labour market is still resilient. When do you expect a rate cut from the US Fed? The consensus expectation is for three rate cuts in CY24F (calendar year 2024 forecast), which looks like a possible scenario.

Based on high-frequency data, the expectations can moderate regularly and impact equity markets in the short term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We feel early rate cuts in the April-June quarter by the Fed can be favourable for equity markets in CY24F but increase global inflation risk for the first half of CY25F.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of the expert, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!