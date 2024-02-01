Budget 2024: No change proposed in STT, LTCG
Budget 2024: The Finance minister has proposed no change in the securities transaction tax (STT) and the Long term capital gains (LTCG) tax. Caution had prevailed on LTCG as any rise can impact FPI inflows while some cut in STT was being anticipated as government tax collection are rising
Budget 2024: No change has been proposed in the securities transaction tax (STT) and the Long term capital gains (LTCG) tax in the interim budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1st February' 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started