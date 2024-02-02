Budget 2024: Outcome of interim budget is muted; Environment suitable for pre-election rally to continue says Vinod Nair
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services speaking to Mint said that outcome of interim budget is muted, should not pose a concern for the market, which is eagerly anticipating the final budget set for July. The chance of volatility in the markets heading towards the national election is high. However, the environment is suitable to expect the pre-election rally to continue.
