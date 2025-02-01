Budget 2025: Hospital stocks gained focus in Saturday’s trading session after the government declared plans to set up daycare cancer centers in all district hospitals over the next three years, with 200 centers to be launched in the 2025-26 period, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

However, despite these gains, the performance of hospital stocks was mixed overall. During her presentation of the 2025-26 Union Budget, marking her eighth time in this role, Sitharaman noted that healthcare services will be made available to gig workers through the PM Jan Aarogya Yojana.

In the coming year, an additional 10,000 seats will be created in medical colleges and hospitals as part of the aim to add 75,000 seats over the next five years. The government is committed to establishing daycare cancer centers in every district hospital within the next three years, she emphasized. Sitharaman also stated that 200 centers are to be set up in the year 2025-26. Additionally, she announced that gig workers will gain access to healthcare facilities under the PM-JAY program, a move anticipated to benefit nearly 1 crore workers.

"The Union Budget 2025 introduces commendable measures to strengthen India’s healthcare system, particularly in cancer care and affordability of life-saving treatments. The plan to set up daycare cancer centers in district hospitals and 200 dedicated cancer hospitals by 2026 will decentralize care, reducing the burden on metropolitan hospitals and making critical treatments more accessible.

However, ensuring these centers are well-equipped with skilled professionals and advanced technology will be key to their success," said Behram Khodaiji, CEO, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune.

Technical Views According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Apollo Hospital has come off from its morning highs coinciding around 89EMA, next momentum could trigger only once this range is broken on the higher side around 6,950, whereas on the flip side, 6,700 is a key base o 200sma andy further dip towards it could be bought.

Bhosale also highlighted that Fortis Healthcare share prices are trading flat , undertone is positive with 600 as support whereas 650 is resistance.

