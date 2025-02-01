Budget 2025 | Tax relief for AIFs as income will now be treated as capital gains
Summary
- The amendment is significant given that, according to data from the Sebi, more than 1,400 AIFs in the country had raised a cumulative ₹5 trillion as of September 2024.
MUMBAI : A 10-year-long lobbying effort by the private equity and venture capital industry bore fruit on Saturday when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman amended section 2 (14) of the Income Tax Act on “capital assets" to include alternative investment fund (AIF) investments in securities.