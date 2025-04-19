Buffered ETFs protect against market drops. They are selling like hotcakes.
Debbie Carlson , Barrons 4 min read 19 Apr 2025, 05:19 PM IST
SummaryThese exchange-traded funds offer downside protection, but you must give up a lot of your upside in return.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Products like buffered ETGs that protect against market drops are selling strongly this year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less