Buffered ETFs protect against market drops. They are selling like hotcakes.

Buffered ETFs put guardrails on an investor’s return, using options to limit losses in exchange for capping gains. Generally, these strategies will buy put options against an index, which is the right to sell an asset at a certain price. To pay for the options, the strategy sells call options, the right to buy an asset, at certain levels above the market, limiting the upside. Typically, investors only receive the price return of the ETF, not any dividend.