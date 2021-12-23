High-yield corporate bonds are the preferred investment strategies amid a likely reduction in credit default risk going ahead, as per Standard Chartered Wealth’s outlook for Bonds in the India Market Outlook 2022.

According to the report, higher fiscal spending, tighter liquidity, quicker withdrawal of monetary policy stimulus by the Reserve Bank of India and the US Fed are likely to drive bond yields higher over the next 12 months. This indicates that the bond prices will be under pressure and scope for capital gains look limited.

As per the outlook, a diversified bond allocation can help fixed-income investors tide through an environment of rising interest rates. A mix of high-yield bonds and short-maturity strategies are suggested for the debt portfolio going ahead. To give a leg-up to the returns, selective bond strategies such as target maturity, floating rate and dynamic bond strategies are also highlighted.

Preference to high yield

Within debt, Standard Chartered’s first preference is high-yield corporate bonds with short duration of one to four years. This is chosen over government bonds given better corporate fundamentals compared to weak fiscal dynamics. It foresees a likely reduction in credit default risk amid improving corporate profitability on the back of broad-based economic recovery.

The report also pointed to inexpensive valuations of AA/A corporate bonds relative to AAA corporate bonds. Vinay Joseph, Chief Investment Strategist at Standard Chartered Wealth, India, said, “In 2020, when RBI initiated liquidity measures, the interest rate in the system dropped; but it fell disproportionately higher for the AAA segment in a flight to safety and quality." He adds, “high yield corporate bonds spreads remain elevated with yield premiums between AA/A and AAA at 69/259bps (vs 5 year average of 54/176 bps respectively)," implying that these bonds are better placed in terms of price movement and thus capital appreciation.

The report also suggested short-maturity bonds (with duration of 1-4 years) as they are less price-sensitive to the movement in bond yields than medium and long-maturity bonds.

Enhance returns

Pointing that making returns by bond investors in a rising interest rate environment is challenging, Joseph said, “one needs to have satellite exposure to select bond strategies to enhance returns".

Target maturity, floating-rate and dynamic bond strategies are being suggested in the report.

Target Maturity strategies – that have a specified maturity date aligning with duration of bonds in the portfolio - of medium duration (4-7 years), ensures less volatility due to interest rate movement and offer predicting returns, as per the outlook.

While floating rate strategies help investors to offset inflation and duration risk, dynamic bond strategies help actively manage duration risk while providing better accruals, highlighted the report.

