Bulk and block deals: Stocks like HDFC Bank, Amara Raja Batteries , and Datamatics Global Rallis India , large buying and selling on both BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trading sessions. These stocks were in focus accordingly. Many large investors have picked up stakes like Nippon India mutual fund , TATA AIA life Insurance company, The RBOS PLC, Tata Chemicals , Jhunjhunwala Rekha, etc.

Here is the list of major deals that took place on July 18:

HDFC Bank:

HDFC Bank witnessed a huge bulk deal on Tuesday with Ajay Salvi exiting the Consumer Discretionary sector offloading 10,33,200 shares at ₹70.06 per share.

whereas, as per the NSE data, Ankit Mahendrabhai Parlesha, Malti Salvi, NNM securities, bought 10,84,800 equity shares at a price of ₹ 71.80 apiece.

Amara Raja Batteries:

On NSE, in a block deal, Client Elixir wealth management, Aakraya research, Graviton Research Capital, NK Securities Research, bought 38,92,202 equity shares.

Datamatics Global:

Also, on NSE, Graviton Research Capital bought and sold 2,73,689 shares in Datamatics Global for a price of 1,292.77 apiece.

NK Securities Research Private was the largest buyer with 7,41,071 equity shares in the company at ₹1,307.69 and sold at ₹1,308.70 per share.

Time Technoplast :

Crony Vyapar bought and sold 28,56,993 and 24,22,101 shares respectively at price of 129.49 and 129.22 per share in this Capital Goods stock respectively on NSE.

Rallis India:

On NSE, block deal was seen in Rallis India as Tata chemicals fund bought 97,00,000 equity shares, while Rekha JhunJhunwala sold 97,00,000 equity shares in the company. The transaction was done at ₹ 215.05 per share.Domestic equities extended their record high-runs with Nifty touching a new high of 19819.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "The index opened higher and traded sideways to close with marginal gains of 38 points at 19749 levels. Broader market however underperformed with the Nifty midcap 100 ending flat to negative while the Nifty smallcap 100 was down -0.9%. Among sectors, IT was the top gainer up 1% followed by oil & gas. Continuing its current record-breaking rally, Nifty crossed the 19,800 mark – just 200 points away from the 20k zone. We expect the gradual up move in the market to continue given the positive macro and micro factors. We suggest investors to look for buy on dips strategy as the Q1 earning season is expected to be healthy. On the global front, Investors look ahead to a busy week of earnings, including quarterly results from some of the largest U.S. banks. Today’s (Tuesday) release of US retail sales and IIP data would be important from US Fed’s interest rate decision perspective."

