Bulk deals: HDFC Bank, Amara Raja Batteries, Datamatics Global Services sees large buying and selling; details here2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Bulk and block deals were observed in stocks like HDFC Bank, Amara Raja Batteries, and Datamatics Global on Tuesday. Large investors picked up stakes in these stocks. Nifty reached a new high of 19,819.
Bulk and block deals: Stocks like HDFC Bank, Amara Raja Batteries, and Datamatics Global Rallis India, large buying and selling on both BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trading sessions. These stocks were in focus accordingly. Many large investors have picked up stakes like Nippon India mutual fund, TATA AIA life Insurance company, The RBOS PLC, Tata Chemicals, Jhunjhunwala Rekha, etc.
