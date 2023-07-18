Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "The index opened higher and traded sideways to close with marginal gains of 38 points at 19749 levels. Broader market however underperformed with the Nifty midcap 100 ending flat to negative while the Nifty smallcap 100 was down -0.9%. Among sectors, IT was the top gainer up 1% followed by oil & gas. Continuing its current record-breaking rally, Nifty crossed the 19,800 mark – just 200 points away from the 20k zone. We expect the gradual up move in the market to continue given the positive macro and micro factors. We suggest investors to look for buy on dips strategy as the Q1 earning season is expected to be healthy. On the global front, Investors look ahead to a busy week of earnings, including quarterly results from some of the largest U.S. banks. Today’s (Tuesday) release of US retail sales and IIP data would be important from US Fed’s interest rate decision perspective."