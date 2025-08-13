Bulls ride high on India stocks, expecting success of US-Russia talks on Ukraine
Some analysts cautioned that it was too early to take such calls because the Indian markets would react to the outcome of the talks only on Monday
Bulls appeared to be taking charge of the stock markets on Wednesday, ahead of the Trump-Putin talks, where a breakthrough or an impasse could significantly impact Indian equities. The two leaders are slated to meet in Alaska on Friday in a bid to end the over-three year Ukraine war.