Bulls take the wheel as Nifty eyes lifetime high after breaking free
Mumbai: The Nifty 50 appears firmly on track to challenge its record high from last September after breaking out on Thursday from a one-and-a-half-month range-bound activity. Supported by bullish rollover signals from the June derivatives expiry, the index has turned former resistance into fresh support, even as foreign investors continue to pare equity holdings while domestic institutions keep pouring in funds.