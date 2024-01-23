Bumper listing! Maxposure share price debuts with over 339% premium at ₹145
Shares of Maxposure made a stellar debut on Tuesday, January 23. The stock listed at ₹145, a 339.39 percent premium to the issue price of ₹33.
Maxposure IPO listing: Shares of Maxposure made a stellar debut on Tuesday, January 23. The stock listed at ₹145, a 339.39 percent premium to the issue price of ₹33 NSE SME.
