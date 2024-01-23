 Bumper listing! Maxposure share price debuts with over 339% premium at ₹145 | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 10:48:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.15 -0.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 243.70 2.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,442.70 -2.43%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,031.00 2.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 -0.34%
Business News/ Markets / Bumper listing! Maxposure share price debuts with over 339% premium at 145
Back Back

Bumper listing! Maxposure share price debuts with over 339% premium at ₹145

 Pranati Deva

Shares of Maxposure made a stellar debut on Tuesday, January 23. The stock listed at ₹145, a 339.39 percent premium to the issue price of ₹33.

Maxposure IPO listingPremium
Maxposure IPO listing

Maxposure IPO listing: Shares of Maxposure made a stellar debut on Tuesday, January 23. The stock listed at 145, a 339.39 percent premium to the issue price of 33 NSE SME.

The 20.26 crore IPO was open for subscription between January 15-17. The SME IPO Maxposure received the highest subscription so far in 2024 at 987.47 times at close.

The company has received bids for 401.70 crore shares against 40.68 lakh shares on offer. Its NII quota was subscribed the most 1,947.55 times followed by the retail category, which was subscribed 1,034.23 times. Meanwhile, the QIB part was bid 162.35 times in the 3 days.

About the Maxposure IPO

The issue comprised of a fresh issue of 61,40,000 equity shares with a face value of 10, without any offer for sale. The Maxposure IPO price band was set in the range of 31-33 apiece. The SME IPO lot size included 4,000 shares. Investors can bid for 4,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Read here: Nova Agritech IPO opens today: Check GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

The net proceeds from the public offer will be used for funding expenses incurred towards various certifications from various regulators, working capital requirements, repayment of debt, and general corporate purposes.

The company is a diverse new-age media and entertainment firm that provides 360-degree services across various distribution platforms, according to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP). The four pillars of Maxposure, a company that specialises in custom solutions, are advertising, content marketing, technology, and in-flight entertainment. Prakash and Sweta Johari are the company's promoters.

Maxposure also provides content and digital marketing services for brand placement, growth and efficient audience engagement.

Read here: Medi Assist IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal positive debut of shares

The company's listed peer is Crayons Advertising Limited (with P/E of 17.91), as per the RHP.

Maxposure Limited's revenue climbed by 1.03 percent and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 1162.04 percent during the financial year ending with March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, as per reports.

“After listless performances for FY21 and FY22, it marked bumper profits with the rise in top lines. Considering the changed lifestyle and rising air travel, this company may have bright prospects ahead, but all will depend on future trends. Based on the last 18 months of working, the issue appears fully priced. The sustainability of margins going forward is a major concern. Well-informed investors may park funds for the medium to long-term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App