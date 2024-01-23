Bumper listing! Maxposure share price debuts with over 339% premium at ₹145

Maxposure IPO listing: Shares of Maxposure made a stellar debut on Tuesday, January 23. The stock listed at ₹145, a 339.39 percent premium to the issue price of ₹33 NSE SME.

The ₹20.26 crore IPO was open for subscription between January 15-17. The SME IPO Maxposure received the highest subscription so far in 2024 at 987.47 times at close.

The company has received bids for 401.70 crore shares against 40.68 lakh shares on offer. Its NII quota was subscribed the most 1,947.55 times followed by the retail category, which was subscribed 1,034.23 times. Meanwhile, the QIB part was bid 162.35 times in the 3 days.

About the Maxposure IPO

The issue comprised of a fresh issue of 61,40,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10, without any offer for sale. The Maxposure IPO price band was set in the range of ₹31-33 apiece. The SME IPO lot size included 4,000 shares. Investors can bid for 4,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

The net proceeds from the public offer will be used for funding expenses incurred towards various certifications from various regulators, working capital requirements, repayment of debt, and general corporate purposes.

The company is a diverse new-age media and entertainment firm that provides 360-degree services across various distribution platforms, according to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP). The four pillars of Maxposure, a company that specialises in custom solutions, are advertising, content marketing, technology, and in-flight entertainment. Prakash and Sweta Johari are the company's promoters.

Maxposure also provides content and digital marketing services for brand placement, growth and efficient audience engagement.

The company's listed peer is Crayons Advertising Limited (with P/E of 17.91), as per the RHP.

Maxposure Limited's revenue climbed by 1.03 percent and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 1162.04 percent during the financial year ending with March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, as per reports.

“After listless performances for FY21 and FY22, it marked bumper profits with the rise in top lines. Considering the changed lifestyle and rising air travel, this company may have bright prospects ahead, but all will depend on future trends. Based on the last 18 months of working, the issue appears fully priced. The sustainability of margins going forward is a major concern. Well-informed investors may park funds for the medium to long-term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

