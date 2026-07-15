Burnt fingers, cold feet: Inside NRI reluctance to fund India’s dollar dream

The government and the central bank have been trying to drum up support for the scheme meant to raise dollar inflows into the world’s sixth-largest economy to aid its local currency. The central bank has asked banks to report daily data on FCNR deposits and met lenders on Tuesday. The meeting, chaired by RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra, also included the deputy governors and executive directors. Malhotra urged banks to continue to meet the needs of all segments and sections of the economy with renewed vigour and prudence, a statement by the central bank said. The statement had no mention of any discussion on FCNR deposits.