Burnt fingers, cold feet: Inside NRI reluctance to fund India’s dollar dream

Domestic banks do not expect significant FCNR(B) deposit inflows from the US under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest incentive scheme, as many non-resident Indians (NRIs) there remain wary due to stricter tax scrutiny and compliance challenges following the 2013 programme, according to three bankers familiar with the matter.
Several US-based NRIs who had invested in foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B), deposits back then allegedly failed to disclose the interest income to US tax authorities, leading to penalties and compliance headaches later. Given these concerns, the bankers cited earlier said they do not expect substantial dollar inflows from the US.
The RBI had launched a similar forex deposit scheme in 2013 to support the rupee, which had weakened after the US Federal Reserve announced tapering of its bond purchases, reducing the pace of liquidity infusion into the financial system. Indian banks mobilized $26 billion through FCNR(B) deposits in 2013 and were initially expected to attract $30-40 billion this time to once again support the rupee, which has come under pressure from the West Asia conflict.