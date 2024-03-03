Buy or Sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bank of Baroda and Ambuja Cements stocks on Monday
Buy or sell stocks: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy on Monday - Bank of Baroda and Ambuja Cements.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended Saturday's special trading session on a bullish note. During the special live trading session on Saturday, the domestic benchmark indices mirrored the favourable overnight cues from Wall Street, as the Nifty 50 reached a new all-time high of 22,419.55. The Sensex reached an all-time closing high of 73,860.26 after rising 114.91 points, or 0.16%
