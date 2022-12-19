Buy or sell stock: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 shares to buy today — Dec 19

Day trading strategy for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty and Bank Nifty index may witness some consolidation or profit booking in upcoming sessions. Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that overall trend on Dalal Street is negative and said that support for Sensex is placed at 60,300 whereas support for Nifty 50 index is placed at 17,800 levels. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said that Bank Nifty would have the weekly range of 42000-44200 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended two intraday stocks for today and those two shares are Mahindra CIE Automotive and National Aluminium Company or NALCO.