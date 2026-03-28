Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — 30 March 2026

Buy or sell stock on 30 March 2026: Amid weak global cues on the US-Iran war, the Indian stock market extended its decline on Friday, ending sharply lower as it continued the ongoing corrective phase. The Nifty 50 index crashed over 2% and closed at 22,819. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,690 points or 2.25% and settled at 73,583. The Bank Nifty index nosedived 1,433 points, or 2.67%, to end at 52,274.

Sectoral participation remained broadly negative, reflecting widespread weakness across the market. Real estate, auto, and financial stocks were among the key laggards, while IT and pharma showed relatively better resilience, ending with only marginal losses. The broader markets also faced notable selling pressure, with both the midcap and smallcap indices declining by 1.5–2%, indicating continued caution among investors.

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Outlook for the stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is reflecting weak sentiment and sustained selling activity. The Choice Broking expert said the key benchmark indices remained under pressure throughout the Friday session. The Nifty 50 index registered a low of 22,804.55 and eventually closed at 22,819.60. This marked a sharp decline of 486.85 points, or 2.09%, reflecting weak market sentiment and sustained selling activity.

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said the 22,650–22,700 zone is expected to act as a crucial support area. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed in the 22,950–23,000 range. The momentum indicator RSI is currently at 35.76.

“Although early signs of recovery are visible, the RSI remains below the midpoint level of 50, indicating that momentum continues to be weak. A sustained move above 50 would be required to confirm any strengthening in bullish momentum,” Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking added.

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Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said the India VIX index ended the session on a positive note, rising by 8.78% to close at 26.80. The increase in the volatility index suggests that market participants are anticipating higher uncertainty and potential sharp price movements in the near term.

"In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was observed at the 23,000 strike, with additional activity at the 23,100 strike. In the put side, strong writing interest was seen at the 22,800 and 22,500 strikes, indicating these levels may act as immediate support zones, said Bagadia.

Intraday trading tips Unveiling strategy for day traders, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Given the prevailing geopolitical uncertainties and elevated volatility, traders are advised to remain cautious and trade within the defined support and resistance levels. It is prudent to wait for a decisive breakout in either direction before initiating fresh directional positions.”

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: ONGC, TCS, and Bharti Airtel.

1] ONGC: Buy at ₹282, Target ₹300, Stop Loss ₹270.

ONGC stock is currently trading near ₹282. On the daily chart, the oil PSU stock has shown a strong breakout, with a bullish candle and rising volumes, indicating fresh buying interest. The price has also moved above its short-term moving averages (20 & 50 EMA), suggesting improving momentum and a shift towards bullish bias in the near term.

2] TCS: Buy at ₹2390, Target ₹2560, Stop Loss ₹2300.

TCS is currently trading around ₹2,390. On the weekly chart, the stock is in a prolonged downtrend, but recent price action suggests a base formation near the ₹2,300 zone. A bullish candle with long lower shadows indicates buying interest at lower levels.

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The stock is attempting a pullback after entering an oversold zone, with the RSI hovering near 35, suggesting potential for a relief rally. However, it still trades below key moving averages, indicating that the move is likely a pullback rather than a trend reversal.

3] Bharti Airtel: Buy at ₹1844, Target ₹1960, Stop Loss ₹1770.

Bharti Airtel is currently trading near ₹1,844. On the daily chart, the stock is showing signs of base formation after a sharp correction, with recent candles indicating buying interest near the ₹1,780 levels.

The price is attempting to stabilise and move above short-term averages, while RSI is recovering from lower levels and is currently placed near the 45 zone, indicating improving momentum.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.