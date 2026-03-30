Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 30 March 2026

Buy or sell stock on 30 March 2026: Amid weak global cues on the US-Iran war, the Indian stock market extended its decline on Friday, ending sharply lower as it continued the ongoing corrective phase. The Nifty 50 index crashed over 2% and closed at 22,819. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,690 points or 2.25% and settled at 73,583. The Bank Nifty index nosedived 1,433 points, or 2.67%, to end at 52,274.
Sectoral participation remained broadly negative, reflecting widespread weakness across the market. Real estate, auto, and financial stocks were among the key laggards, while IT and pharma showed relatively better resilience, ending with only marginal losses. The broader markets also faced notable selling pressure, with both the midcap and smallcap indices declining by 1.5–2%, indicating continued caution among investors.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Dalal Street undertone is cautious. The Prabhudas Lilladher said that crucial support for the Nifty 50 index is placed at 22,500. Breaking below this support may intensify panic selling and suggest that day traders avoid taking bulk positions.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the index plunged heavily once again, forming another prominent lower top on the daily chart, snapping the 2-day positive sessions, and closing near the 22,800 zone, with sentiment once again getting tense.
“The Nifty 50 index would need to cross above the initial hurdle of 23,800 zone decisively, to establish conviction, while the recent low made near 22,500 zone shall be positioned as the important and crucial support for the coming days, which needs to be sustained,” said Parekh.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index once again crashed, losing almost 1,500 points, with a huge bearish candle, finding resistance near the 54,200 zone, forming another lower top on the daily chart, and the overall trend getting weaker.
“The Bank Nifty index would need to sustain the near-term important and crucial support at 51,300 levels, which needs to be sustained, failing which, there can be fresh downward selling pressure triggered with 47,800 zone as the next major support,” said Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Monday: ONGC, Aster DM Healthcare, and NALCO.
1] ONGC: Buy at ₹281.95, Target ₹297, Stop Loss ₹275;
2] Aster DM Healthcare: Buy at ₹668, Target ₹700, Stop Loss ₹654; and
3] NALCO: Buy at ₹371, Target ₹390, Stop Loss ₹363.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.