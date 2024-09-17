Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 16 | Stock Market News

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 16
Summary
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Exide Industries, National Aluminium Co., and Angel One.
Buy or sell stocks today: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed with modest gains despite reaching fresh record highs on Monday. Stock market traders remain cautious ahead of the United States Federal Reserve's (FED) policy meeting, which has hopes of the first rate cut since 2020. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.11 per cent higher at 25,383.75 points, compared to 25,356.50 points at its previous market close.