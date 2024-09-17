Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 16

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that after Nifty's gains witnessed consolidating since the last two market sessions near the 25,400 points zone is maintaining the bias and sentiment intact as the index is estimated to rise further. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,250 points and face resistance at 25,500 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 51,800 to 52,600 today.