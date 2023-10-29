‘Buy the Dip’ Investing Mantra Lives On—in the Bond Market at Least
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST
SummaryOne of the hottest investments on Wall Street is something of a surprise—a battered, long-dated Treasury bond fund.
One of the hottest investments on Wall Street is something of a surprise—it’s a battered long-dated Treasury bond fund.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less