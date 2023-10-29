‘Buy the Dip’ Investing Mantra Lives On—in the Bond Market at Least

Ten of TLT’s 12 busiest days by trading volume on record have occurred since the last Federal Reserve meeting on Sept. 20, according to Dow Jones Market Data. All eyes will again be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he speaks Wednesday at the conclusion of the central bank’s November meeting for any clues about the interest-rate trajectory. He recently suggested that the run-up in long-term Treasury yields could allow the bank to pause its rate hike campaign.