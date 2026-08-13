Buyout funds look beyond India IPOs as vintage assets mature

Private equity firms in India with mature, older-vintage assets are broadening their search for exit routes beyond the stock market, as a soft initial public offering (IPO) run prompts fund managers to explore secondary trades and deals between rival PE sponsors.
For PEs originally said to have explored initial public offerings, the strongest interest to explore alternate routes is currently in businesses where "earnings visibility and cash-flow generation are relatively strong—financial services, healthcare, consumer businesses, technology-enabled companies and select manufacturing and industrial platforms," said Prakash Bulusu, joint chief executive officer at Fairfax-backed investment banking firm IIFL Capital Services.