The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of bilateral Memorandum of Understanding between Securities and Exchange Board of India and Manitoba Securities Commission, Canada.

The MoU seeks a formal basis for cross-border co-operation in the area of securities regulations, and would facilitate mutual assistance, contribute towards efficient performance of supervisory functions, aid in imparting technical domain knowledge. It will also enable effective enforcement of the laws and regulations governing securities markets, a government statement on the MoU said.

The statement added that the MoU would also make investors from Manitoba eligible for registration as an FPI with SEBI.

The decision is expected facilitate registration of entities located in the province of Manitoba in Canada as Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) with Sebi. One of the pre-conditions for such registration is that the securities market regulator of a foreign country / province should be a signatory to the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ Multilateral memorandum of Understanding (IOSCO MMoU), and signing a bilateral MoU with Sebi is essential for permitting entities from Manitoba to be registered as FPI with Sebi.

Around twenty Manitoba-domiciled FPIs with total Assets Under Custody of ₹2,665 crore are expected to benefit by signing of this bilateral MoU and would be eligible to continue investing in the Indian markets.