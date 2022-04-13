Cabinet approves MoU between Sebi and Manitoba Securities Commission in Canada

The decision is expected facilitate registration of entities located in the province of Manitoba in Canada as Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) with Sebi. One of the pre-conditions for such registration is that the securities market regulator of a foreign country / province should be a signatory to the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ Multilateral memorandum of Understanding (IOSCO MMoU), and signing a bilateral MoU with Sebi is essential for permitting entities from Manitoba to be registered as FPI with Sebi.