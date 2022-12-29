CAD widens to USD 36.4 bn or 4.4 pc of GDP in Q2: RBI data2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 06:23 PM IST
The current account deficit widens to USD 36.4 billion or 4.4 pc of GDP in Q2, as per the RBI data
The widening trade gap pushed up the country's current account deficit to USD 36.4 billion or 4.4 per cent of the GDP in the second quarter of the current fiscal, as per data released by the Reserve Bank on Thursday.
