Cadsys (India), D P Wires & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Cadsys (India), D P Wires, Semac Consultants, Solve Plastic Products, G-Tec Jainx Education

Published10 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Cadsys (India), D P Wires, Semac Consultants, Solve Plastic Products, G-Tec Jainx Education hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 18.55(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 126.99(0.16%) points at 10 Sep 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 22.95(0.04%) points at 10 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Divis Laboratories, Dabur India, Shilpa Medicare, Voltas, Avenue Supermarts hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
