Cadsys (India), Semac Consultants & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Cadsys (India), Semac Consultants, Prizor Viztech, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Divine Power Energy hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -16.4(-0.06%) points and Sensex was down by -80.33(-0.1%) points at 03 Sep 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -19.4(-0.04%) points at 03 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, ITC, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top losers.

