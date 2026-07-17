Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO: Issue received a solid response on Day 01, booked 1.3 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Caliber Mining and Logistics witnessed strong demand from both retail and non-institutional investors on its opening day of bidding on July 17.

The IPO, which will remain open for subscription until July 21, received bids for 96.54 lakh shares against the 74.29 lakh shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.31 times by the end of Day 1, according to exchange data.

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Among the investor categories, the non-institutional investors (NII) segment attracted the highest interest, getting subscribed 1.69 times, followed by the retail investors at 1.70 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was also subscribed 0.31 times.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO details Caliber Mining and Logistics has fixed the price band at ₹402- ₹424 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for its maiden public issue of ₹450 crore.

The IPO will close on Tuesday, July 21. Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and multiples of 35 shares thereafter.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 shares thereafter.

The ₹450 crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹50 crore by promoters Mohit Satishkumar Chadda, Anuj Krishanlal Chadda, Manish Krishanlal Chadda, and Rahul Roshanlal Chadda.

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DAM Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE.

Caliber Mining and Logistics GMP signals a strong listing As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Caliber Mining and Logistics stood at ₹105 per share, indicating the stock could list above its issue price. Based on the prevailing GMP and the upper price band, the estimated listing price works out to around ₹529 per share, implying a premium of nearly 38%.

The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be considered the sole basis for an investment decision.

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About the company Incorporated in 2014, Caliber Mining and Logistics is an integrated mining services provider offering overburden removal, coal extraction, and coal logistics services.

As of April 30, 2026, the company operated a fleet of 1,911 vehicles, plants, and machinery, including 100 leased assets. Its fleet comprises 883 tippers, 64 loaders, 162 excavators, and 362 tip trailers.

The company provides end-to-end mining services, including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation, and coordination of rail transportation, making it a one-stop coal mining and logistics service provider. Its operations span Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, although it does not own any of the mines.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.