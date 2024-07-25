Can Bill Ackman turn social-media stardom into a blockbuster IPO?
Peter Rudegeair , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST
SummaryThe billionaire investor is aiming to raise billions of dollars for a publicly traded fund next week.
Billionaire Bill Ackman is raising capital for a new publicly traded investment fund. Listening to his pitch, you would think he was starting a movement.
