Can China's Evergrande Group survive amid mounting debts, depleting resources?2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:15 PM IST
China Evergrande Group's restructuring plan and operations are raising concerns among creditors and analysts due to significant liabilities and a decrease in cash. The company's auditor has also stated uncertainties about its ability to sustain operations.
Concerns have been raised by creditors and analysts regarding the viability of China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) restructuring plan and operations. This comes as the company's long-overdue reports for the past two years reveal significant liabilities and a decrease in cash.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×