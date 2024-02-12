Can India benefit from Chinese stock market crisis? Experts weigh in
China's stock market crisis has had a severe impact on foreign institutional investors, while India remains a long-term growth story.
The Chinese stock market crisis could be positive for India as the country remains a long-term growth story while the recent uptick in the Chinese stock market is insufficient to offset the losses incurred over the past year, according to experts.
