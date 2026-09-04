Canadas TSX rises, markets assess rate-hike bets

(Updates to close)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, strengthened by mining, technology and financial stocks, recording its biggest one-day jump in about a month.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 1.5% to 36,633.12.

* The materials sector that includes Canadian miners rose 3.1% as gold, silver and copper rose.

* Discovery Mining gained 6.5%, Lundin Gold added 4.2% while Barrick Mining was up 3.1%.

* Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday he's inclined to be patient on rate policy while watching to see if price pressures ease.

* Following Waller's comments, traders trimmed bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike, lowering the likelihood to 50.4% from 63.2% on Wednesday, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

* Meanwhile, growth-oriented technology stocks gained 3.7% and financials rose 1.4%.

* Employment reports in Canada and the U.S. on Friday could further influence expectations of how central banks will approach monetary policy going ahead.

* "There are signs of stabilisation in the bond market and in stocks... This does not mean that inflation concerns have gone away or that bonds won't sell off again. After a rough start to September, it could be time to take a breather," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

* Among stocks, Thomson Reuters rose 5%, tracking gains in U.S. software stocks.

* Data showed Canada's trade surplus narrowed sharply in July, just weeks before Washington's new 50% tariffs begin to show up in statistics.