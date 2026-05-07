Canadian dollar dips as oil price drop crimps rate cut bets

(Updates at market close)

* Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback

* Price of oil decreases 6.9%

* Ivey PMI rises to 57.7 in April from 49.7 in March

* 10-year yield drops 9.9 basis points to 3.515%

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as a sharp drop in the price of oil led to reduced bets the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates this year.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell to two-week lows as optimism grew about a possible end to the war in the Middle East, with reports the United States and Iran were nearing an initial peace deal. U.S. crude oil futures were trading 6.9% lower at $95.24 a barrel.

"Lower energy prices may only affect CAD sentiment in as much as a sustained drop in oil prices would counter recent concerns about Bank of Canada policy tightening risks later this year in the event of a sustained rise in inflationary pressures," Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret, strategists at Scotiabank, said in a note. The Bank of Canada has said that if oil prices stayed high and began pushing up inflation, it might have to respond with consecutive interest rate hikes. Investors have priced in about 45 basis points in tightening by December, down from 60 basis points earlier this week.