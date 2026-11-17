Canadian dollar hits 19-month low on tame inflation report

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a 19-month low against its US counterpart on Monday as tamer-than-expected domestic inflation data clipped expectations for Bank of Canada interest rate hikes.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.4305 per US dollar, or 69.91 US cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since April 2025 at 1.43101.

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* Canada's Consumer Price Index was up 3.1% year over year in October, matching the pace of the previous month, with energy-related costs leading the increase. Analysts had forecast that inflation would accelerate to 3.2%.

* "Today's tame inflation report, combined with the recent move lower in gasoline prices and signs of weakness in the labour market, suggests that there's no need for the Bank of Canada to rush another interest rate hike and supports our call for a hold in December," Andrew Grantham, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

* Investors see a 38% chance that the Bank of Canada will raise its benchmark interest rate on December 9, down from 54% before the inflation data. The central bank last month raised the rate to 2.50%, which was its first rate increase in three years.

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* BoC Governor Tiff Macklem also announced that he would step down on schedule next June, marking the end of a seven-year term dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, US tariffs and the Iran war.

* The US dollar added to recent gains against a basket of major currencies, supported by last week's strong US inflation data and hawkish Federal Reserve commentary.

* The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as signs of recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz reinforced expectations of a supply surplus. US crude futures were trading 3% lower at $85.87 a barrel.

* Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, with the 10-year down 5.1 basis points at 3.805%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)

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