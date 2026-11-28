By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, - The Canadian dollar remained on track to snap a three-week losing streak against the US dollar on Friday as investors stuck with bets the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates further next month.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.4245 per US dollar, or 70.20 US cents, after moving in a range of 1.4224 to 1.4260.

* For the week, the currency was up 0.7%, after a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem led to increased expectations for a December rate hike

* "Comments from Governor Macklem this week underscored the Bank of Canada’s concerns about building inflation pressures across the economy," Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret, strategists at Scotiabank, said in a note

* "Second round effects will add to inflation persistence and even if somewhat lower oil prices mean that inflation will not rise as much as policymakers had previously expected," the strategists said

* Investors see a 77% chance the BoC will raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% next month after the central bank tightened in October for the first time in three years

* Canadian third-quarter GDP data, due on Monday, could guide rate hike expectations. Economists expect growth to slow to an annualized pace of 1.5% from 3.3% in the second quarter

* The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, pulled back from an earlier 10-day high. US crude oil futures were trading 0.8% lower $83 a barrel, while the US dollar notched gains against a basket of major currencies

* Canadian bond yields rose across the curve, with the market tracking moves in US Treasuries as technology stocks rebounded. The 10-year was up 5.7 basis points at 3.699%

* Investors had considered whether recent volatility in technology stocks could tighten financial conditions and persuade the Federal Reserve to hold off from multiple interest rate hikes