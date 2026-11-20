By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied near an earlier 19-month low against its US counterpart on Thursday as risk aversion rose and ahead of domestic retail sales data that could help guide expectations for Bank of Canada interest rate hikes.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.4332 per US dollar, or 69.77 US cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since April 2025 at 1.43575.

* US stock indexes tumbled after Anthropic's blockbuster market debut failed to ease concerns about the AI trade, triggering a broader market selloff.

* "You've got a little bit of risk aversion in the market - that's bullish for the US dollar," said Rahim Madhavji, president at Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange. "The loonie is struggling to find catalysts that are going to help it."

* The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose 0.7% to $83.84 a barrel as investors focused on fresh reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Still, oil has pulled back sharply from its October peak.

* "The dominant themes are interest rate diversion, oil prices are a bit of a headwind, US dollar strength," Madhavji said.

* Investors have fully discounted an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month and are leaning toward further tightening in January, swap market data shows. Chances the Bank of Canada would hike in December are seen at 67%.

* Canadian retail sales data for September, due on Friday, could help guide BoC rate hike expectations. Economists expect a month-over-month increase of 0.7%.

* Canadian bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 1.2 basis point at 3.814%.

* In the corporate bond market, Alphabet was set to raise billions of Canadian dollars in a debt sale. Pricing of the multi-tranche deal was expected later on Thursday, a Canadian bond market source said.