Canara Robeco AMC Q4 Results: Revenue rises 13%, PAT steady at ₹41 crore; declares ₹2.5 dividend

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Canara Bank, announced its financial results for the March-ended quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2026, today, 27 April, reporting a largely stable operational performance with moderate year-on-year growth in profitability.

For the March-ended quarter (Q4FY26), the AMC reported revenue from operations of ₹114.20 crore, compared with ₹101.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a growth of 12.8%.

It reported a profit after tax of ₹41.36 crore, marginally lower than ₹41.73 crore posted in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially, the net profit dropped by 22%.

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For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations rose to ₹424.95 crore from ₹364.55 crore in FY25.

On the bottom line, profit after tax for the year came in at ₹203.80 crore, compared with ₹190.70 crore in FY25, registering a growth of nearly 6.9%. Along with the company’s March quarter results, it also announced a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY26.

“Recommended a dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company,” the company said in its earnings filing.

Canara Robeco AMC is primarily engaged in managing mutual funds and providing investment advisory services. Canara Bank and foreign promoter ORIX Corporation Europe NV hold 51% and 49% stakes in the AMC, respectively.

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The AMC was originally incorporated in 1993 as Canbank Investment Management Services to manage the assets of Canbank Mutual Fund, which was entirely owned by Canara Bank. In 2007, Canara Bank sold its 49% equity stake to ORIX Corporation Europe NV, following which the company was renamed Canara Robeco Asset Management Company.

Shares rebound 29% in April The company’s shares debuted on the Indian stock market in mid-October, listing at ₹280.25 apiece on BSE, a 5.4% premium over the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹266 apiece. Soon after listing, the shares touched ₹353 apiece in the following session, but that optimism quickly faded as the stock lost momentum in the subsequent months, a decline that continued till March, when it fell to ₹215 apiece.

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Following months of pressure, the shares finally regained strength in April, recovering 29% so far, marking the biggest monthly jump since listing. The rally has also helped the stock recover 30% from its March lows. At current levels, it trades 5% higher than its issue price.

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