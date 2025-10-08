This is, however, a sector-wide issue. The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s 2025 Investor Survey — which covered 90,000 households across 400 cities and 1,000 villages — revealed that mutual fund penetration in India remains heavily skewed and limited. States such as Delhi (20.7%) and Gujarat (15.4%) show high participation, while rural areas lag at just 6%. The survey also found that while 53% of households are aware of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, this awareness is not translating into higher penetration as only 6.7% currently hold investments in them — underscoring how adoption remains low and is clustered in select geographies.